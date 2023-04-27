Shiv Thakare offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare who won the hearts of the audience with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, is all set to be back on the small screen with Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple to offer prayers to the lord and seek blessings ahead of the show. Talking about his visit to the temple, Shiv told the Times Of India, "I am meeting Bappa to take care of me from keede makode saanp vaanp. My aai (mother) is scared. She asked me why I am going to a show where there are keede makaude. I told her not to worry. I have met Bappa and asked him to grant me the strength to fight like a warrior."

In conversation with the same portal, Shiv Thakare opened up about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13."Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in the show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty," he said.

Thakare is best known for his role as a reality television personality. His journey began with the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, in which he reached the semi-finals.Subsequently, he appeared in MTV's The Anti Social Network. In 2019, He participated in the Marathi reality-program Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and ended up winning the show. In 2020, he joined the panel of MTV Roadies Revolution as a judge in the audition rounds.In March 2021, he launched his entrepreneurial project, a deodorant brand called "B.Real".From October 2022 to February 2023, he was seen participating in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he finished as the 1st runner-up.



