Shivaleeka Oberoi to marry 'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak?

Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak will be getting hitched this month. The actress today shared a post, hinting about her possible wedding with Pathak. Shivaleeka took to her Instagram to share a picture with Abhishek Pathak. The director is blurred, but the happiness in the actress’ face is unmissable. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary” and added an infinity symbol with it. With this sign in the caption, looks like Shivaleeka Oberoi has confirmed the wedding bells in this month of love! Abhishek Pathak also commented on this post with a cute message saying “Forever(sic).”



Their wedding will be a two-day, low-key affair which will be attended by close friends and family members. Some big names from Bollywood are expected to be present at the Drishyam 2 director's wedding.Shivaleeka Oberoi made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui opposite Vardhan Puri. The actress also featured in the two installments of Khuda Haafiz. Abhishek Pathak was a producer of Khuda Haafiz and they met on the sets of this film. Before venturing into acting, Oberoi worked as an assistant director at the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment productions for Kick (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). She made her acting debut in 2019 with the romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, co-starring Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri.The film was directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Pen India Limited and Amrish Puri Films. Her second film Khuda Hafiz with Vidyut Jammwal, directed by Faruk Kabir released on 14 August 2020