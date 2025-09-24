Shivam Khajuria of Anupamaa Shares How He Celebrates Navratri, “A Time Full of Joy and Positivity”

Television actor Shivam Khajuria, who plays Prem in the popular show Anupamaa, recently shared his festive traditions during Navratri, describing it as a period full of happiness and positive energy. “For me, Navratri is always such a joyful occasion and it brings a lot of positivity. I like to celebrate by visiting a Devi temple and observing a vegetarian diet during these nine days. I also really enjoy the garba scene—even though I don’t know many of the steps! I still make it a point to attend at least one garba event, try a few moves, and of course, enjoy the amazing festive food,” Shivam said.

Over the years, Shivam Khajuria has showcased a steady and impressive career trajectory. His journey took a major leap when he stepped into a leading role in Anupamaa, which not only cemented his place as one of television’s most promising stars but also showcased his versatility as an actor. By sharing his personal connection to the festival, Shivam not only reflects his love for culture and tradition but also brings the same warmth and relatability that fans admire in his portrayal of Prem on Anupamaa.