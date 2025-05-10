Shivangi Verma clears the air on her link-up rumors with Govind Namdev

Mumbai, May 10 Rumour mills have been rife with reports of a possible link-up between actress Shivangi Verma and actor Govind Namdev, after a picture of them went viral. However, refuting the rumours as totally baseless, the actress said that the latter is like a father figure for her.

Clearing the air, she shared, “That’s such baseless gossip. Govind ji is a very senior and respected actor, and I’ve always looked up to him. We shot 'Gaurishankar Gauharganj Wale' together, and those pictures are simply from our shoot days. People are just connecting the dots without knowing the truth. There’s absolutely no truth to these link-up rumours."

Shivangi hopes that people will confirm things before jumping to conclusions. “Honestly, it’s funny and upsetting both at the same time. I wish people would confirm facts before spreading anything. I’m here to do my work and focus on my craft. These kinds of stories just distract from the hard work we all put into our films. I hope people stop making assumptions.”

She added, “When you're in the public eye, even normal things can be blown out of proportion. But I’ve learned to stay calm and not let it affect me. I know who I am, and the people close to me know the truth. At the end of the day, I just want to grow as an actor and let my work speak for itself.”

For the unversed, Shivangi uploaded a photo on her Instagram with Govind with the caption, "Love knows no age, no boundaries," giving rise to the speculations of the two being romantically involved.

Back in December 2024, the 70-year-old actor revealed that he is co-starring on a project with Shivangi. He added that while their characters are romantically involved, things are not the same in real life.

Govind penned a note on social media that read, "Ye Real Life Love nahi hai, Reel Life hai janaab! Ek film hai ‘Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale’ Jiski shooting hum Indore me kar rahe hain. Ye usi film ka story plot hai. Isme ek old man ko ek young actress se pyaar ho jata hai. Jahaan tak vyaktigat rup se mujhe kisi young-old se pyaar ho jaaye, ye iss janam me to sambhav hai nahi."

