Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

Mumbai, June 10 Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.

The actress said the shoot for the show, which is being produced by Balaji for Sony TV, has already started. "The audience will get to see the show soon," she said.

Shivangi was parting with this information at the trailer launch of the Amazon miniTV show, 'Badtameez Dil', starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. She said: "It looked quite promising from its trailer and I am sure the series will be amazing. Barun and Ridhi are two great actors."

The actress was seen in action in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', so who is she cheering for this season? "As most people know, I don't have many friends in the Industry. So none of my friends are there this season. But yes, I want to wish everyone well."

Shivangi's upcoming show 'Barsaatein' will see her in a double role in the show. Kushal Tandon has been paired opposite her.

