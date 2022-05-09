Shivani Mukesh Kothari joins 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Mumbai, May 9 Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari, who is currently seen in the role of Maya Xaviers in TV show 'Kaamnaa', has now joined the cast of another popular show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

She says: "I'm excited to join the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', for the upcoming track. My presence in the show will bring lots of new twist and turns. My audience will enjoy watching me in the show. This will be my third show. And I'm thankful to the makers (Cockcrow Entertainment; Shaika Films) for trusting me and giving me another big project along with 'Kaamnaa'."

Shivani will essay a nurse in the show. She adds: "I will play the role of Kavita. She is nurse by profession. It is a negative role, as she is very ruthless and cut throat. I enjoy playing negative roles as it has many shades to act and its not monotonous."

Shivani also concluded saying Bollywood actresses like Tabu and Urmila Matondkar inspire her when it comes to playing negative roles.

"The first person I think of when it comes to negative roles on TV screen is Komolika Basu essayed by Urvashi Dholakia in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' original series. And when it comes to Bollywood movies, Tabu in 'Maqbool' and Urmila in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' are my favourites."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor