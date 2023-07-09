Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar’s baby boy out of NICU after premature birth

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child on June 21. As it was a premature delivery, the baby boy was kept in NICU, under the observation of doctors. While Dipika was discharged, the couple was still staying at the hospital as she had to feed the baby. On Saturday, Shoaib posted an Instagram story sharing that their baby is shifted out of the NICU and they will be home soon.

Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega,” he wrote, thanking fans for their constant prayers and wishes. Dipika and Shoaib met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. The two tied the knot in 2018 in Shoaib’s hometown. The Bigg Boss 12 winner had previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year.