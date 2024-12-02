Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada TV Star, Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad: Police Probe On

Popular Kannada television actress Shobitha Shivanna, known for her roles in Brahmagantu and Ninnindale, was found dead at her residence in Sriram Nagar Colony, Hyderabad. The 31-year-old actress reportedly died by suicide at the home where she lived with her husband, Sudhir.

Shobitha, originally from Sakleshpur, Karnataka, had stepped away from acting after her marriage last year. Her untimely death has shocked fans and the entertainment industry. The exact reasons behind her death remain unclear, and suspicions surrounding the incident have prompted a detailed police investigation.

The Hyderabad police confirmed the incident. "Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case," a senior official told ANI.

Her body was sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem, and arrangements are being made to transport her remains to Bengaluru, where her final rites will be conducted. Born on September 23, 1992, Shobitha attended Baldwin Girls High School and graduated in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru. Besides her successful television career, she also appeared in Kannada films such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, and Vandana.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances leading to her death.