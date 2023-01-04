Shocking! Netflix's popular mystery thriller '1899' not returning with Season 2

And yes... this comes as a complete shocker for fans, as Netflix's popular mystery thriller '1899' will not receive a second season.

Co-creator of the series Baran bo Odar announced the news in a post on his own Instagram. Jantje Freise, Odar's partner and the co-creator of the series, also signed the letter to the audience. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed," Odar wrote. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with 'Dark.' But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life."

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continues. "We love you. Never forget."

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, The streamer's first episode of "1899," which featured a group of immigrants on a ship as they dealt with a series of unexplained incidents, debuted on November 17, 2022. The international production debuted in Netflix's top 10 at No. 2, just behind "The Crown" Season 5, in its first week of availability. "1899" received 79.27 million viewing hours in just four days.

The show was a continuation of Adar and Friese's "Dark" television series, which had its premiere in 2017. "Dark" was a significant international success for Netflix. With a well-liked run spanning three seasons, Friese and Odar established an overall arrangement with Netflix, the first of its type for the streamer's presence in Europe. The first undertaking to result from that arrangement was "1899."

