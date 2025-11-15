Shoojit Sircar remembers his "forever inspiration" Kamini Kaushal in emotional post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Director Shoojit Sircar remembered his "forever inspiration," Kamini Kaushal, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 98. The filmmaker shared a special memory of the veteran actress and said that Kaushal had a deep impact on him.

On Saturday, Sircar posted a picture of the two on Instagram. While sharing the photo, he penned an emotional note, recalling how he once had the chance to meet Kaushal during the casting of 'Gulabo Sitabo,' which he described as a "beautiful memory."

In his post, he wrote, "A beautiful memory, a forever inspiration. I had the privilege of sharing a quiet moment with Kamini Kaushal during the casting of "Gulabo Sitabo". I wish the stars had aligned so we could have created something together; her presence was graceful, warm, and elegant. Rest in peace, dear Kamini ji. You had the sweetest smile and voice."

Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed earlier in the day, with close family members present.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to the veteran actress. They also remembered working with her in films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Kabir Singh'.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or. It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which hit the theatres in 2022.

