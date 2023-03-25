Shooting for 'Numaani' makes Shilpa Rao feel nostalgic

Mumbai, March 25 Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who recently teamed up with pop rock band Faridkot for the new single 'Numaani', is currently shooting the music video for the track and is experiencing the nostalgia of her hometown Jamshedpur.

While shooting for the song, the beautiful natural location took Shilpa down the memory lane to her childhood days when she used to practise singing under a mango tree.

Talking about her experience, the 'Manmarziyaan' hitmaker said: "We are shooting in the middle of a forest and I'm sitting in the shade of some mango trees filming this track - it makes me think of my childhood because in Jamshedpur I would come to do my riyaaz under mango trees near my house... so I'm feeling the same vibe. And the song is very beautiful."

Shilpa is known for her jazzy and elegant texture of voice and has crooned songs like 'Tose Naina Laage', 'Khuda Jaane' and most recently 'Ruaa Ruaa' from 'PS: 2'.

