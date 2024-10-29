Shooting for Panchayat Season 4 kick-started

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : On Tuesday, Prime Video officially announced season 4 of 'Panchayat'.

The streaming service shared that the cast has already started filming for the new season of the show.

The makers shared a few pictures from the set, featuring returning cast members Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, to officially mark the commencement of the new chapter of the 'Panchayat' world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBtGqtwu0uR/?igsh=aDR4c3JwYmNjN2Zq&img_index=1

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachivji, alongside the ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Along with the original cast,fans can expect to see new characters joining the Panchayat bandwagon.

Earlier this year in May, the third season was released on OTT.

