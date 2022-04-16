Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever film to kickstart today

Shah Rukh Khan, who wrapped up shooting of Atlee’s commercial entertainer yesterday, will kick-start the shooting of Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama from today.According to a report in a news portal, Hirani has already started shooting of the film on Friday, April 15 with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh, however, dropped in by evening to meet the team. He will join the team from today, April 16 at a Mumbai studio. The report further added that the production team has built a set of a Punjab village. The cast and crew will reportedly shoot at this location over the next fortnight. Hirani will film in different parts of Mumbai before heading out on an outdoor schedule in London and Budapest.

Earlier, Taapsee didn’t agree nor deny the reports of her being paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She had said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting.”However, there is no official confirmation or announcement on the same as yet.SRK’s next with Atlee also stars South superstar Nayanthara and Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from these, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’. The much-awaited spy-thriller will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero in 2018 opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which was a failure at the box-office.