Shot in Jordan's Wadi Rum, 'Wallah Habibi' from 'BMCM' is a perfect mood-setter

Mumbai, March 13 The third track, ‘Wallah Habibi’, from the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ hit the airwaves on Wednesday. The song introduces the two female protagonists Manushi Chillar and Alaya F from the film.

The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani along with Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita have gone behind the mic to lend their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil for the track.

The song, which has been shot in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, has an Arabic vibe to it and the dance has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense wind in Wadi Rum.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid 2024.

