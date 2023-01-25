Shows of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ cancelled in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screens after four long years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. However, the film ignited a lot of controversy after the release of the song Besharam Rang. Before the trailer, YRF released the first song of the ‘Besharam Rang’ which ignited a lot of controversy. The colours of SRK and Deepika’s costumes in the song had many political outfits opposing the release of the film.

Now certain shows were cancelled at some theatres in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on the day of the film’s release today following protests by right-wing organisations. The film has been opposed by some segments who claim its song called “Besharam Rang” hurts the sentiments of Hindus. On Wednesday, activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall here in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said, adding that some of them also had sticks.Some of the protesters entered the theatre and asked the audience to move out. The protesters said they would not allow the movie to be screened in the cinema hall. Besides, Bajrang Dal activists also staged a protest against “Pathaan” at Kastur cinema hall in the city and shouted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan. Police security was deployed at both the theatres in view of the protests by right-wing organisations. Assistant Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal said, “Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal have been protesting against the film ‘Pathaan’. Hence, some of its morning shows were cancelled.” Asked about further shows of the movie, he said an appropriate decision will be taken considering the law and order situation.