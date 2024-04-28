Shraddha Kapoor asks fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

Mumbai, April 28 Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the second part of the horror-comedy franchise 'Stree', loves mountains. The actress shared her wish on social media to have the mountains in the beach city of Mumbai.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself enjoying the landscape and soaking in the colours of the mountains. In the video, she can be seen hiking up a trail, playing with a dog, visiting a temple, dressed in a traditional pahadi attire and doing a cartwheel.

She wrote in the caption, "What will you have to do to grow 2-4 mountains in Mumbai???".

Earlier, the actress shared several pictures from her vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen posing against the backdrop of the snowclad mountains, playing with puppies. She also shared pictures of the rich flora in the region.

However, the actress didn't disclose where she is holidaying. She wrote in the caption, "Kiski mazaal hai mujhe pahadon se vaapis le jaye (Who has the courage to take me away from the mountains)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor