Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha?

Shraddha Kapoor often makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with Rohan Shrestha. However, as per the latest report, the two have parted ways after dating for almost four years.If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, then Shraddha and Rohan have now broken up. A source close to the duo has told the portal that Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations in Goa. They were apparently in an on and off relationship since January and decided to call it quits in February. The reason for their breakup is not known yet, nor has this rumour been confirmed by the duo, or their families.

Reports of Shraddha and Rohan prepping to get married got stronger after Varun Dhawan left a cryptic comment on Rohan’s comment on the actor’s wedding photo. When asked about the wedding, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha had told ETimes earlier, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one. If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary.” Meanwhile, last year in August, when the reports of Shraddha and Rohan's wedding surfaced online, the actress' father, Shakti Kapoor, had opened up about the same. In an interview, he had said that Rohan is a family friend and he has known his father for years, adding that he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage.Prior to this in January 2021, when Varun Dhawan got married to Natasha Dalal, Rohan had shared a sweet wish for the couple. Replying to his post, Varun had also hinted about his marriage.On the work front, Shraddha will be soon seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

