Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 9 years of Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s musical drama Aashiqui 2 completed nine years of its release today. On the occasion, Shraddha opened up about her character Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 and why it holds a special place in her heart even after all these years.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “Aarohi came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. People remember the film, the songs and the story, even after so many years.

”The actor also thanked director Mohit Suri for giving her Aashiqui 2. She added, “I would like to also thank Mohit Suri sir for giving me this character and an opportunity of a lifetime. It will always stay with me.” On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture.