Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Friendship Day with her 'sabse acche dost' Shyloh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is often known for her unmatchable social media presence, left fans in awe as she celebrated Friendship Day with her beloved pet, Shyloh.

The 'Stree 2' actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to share a series of adorable pictures, as she enjoys joyous moments with her four-legged friend.

In the post, Shraddha and Shyloh are seen enjoying each other's company, radiating pure happiness.

Alongside the pictures, Shraddha posed a thought-provoking question in the caption, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye???"

She also added the classic Kishore Kumar song, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan,' to highlight the special bond she shares with Shyloh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Soon after the 'Stree' actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Aj toh shylohday hogya," to which Shraddha replied, "Every day is Shyloh day."

A second fan commented, "Doggie ki pakki dosthi = lifetime pakki sachi masthi," and Shraddha agreed, saying, "doggie ki dosti duniya ki best dosti hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-awaited, 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the 'Stree' continues to terrify men.

Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2' will hit the theatres on August 15.

