Shraddha Kapoor enjoys nature retreat, shares video from mountain vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Shraddha Kapoor, who recently enjoyed her mountain getaway, shared yet another delightful video from her vacation in the mountains.

Shraddha on Sunday, posted a video on her Instagram from her mountain vacation, capturing joyful moments spent close to nature.

The video showcased various happy moments, including Shraddha holding a puja thali near a temple, wearing traditional attire, and enjoying outdoor activities like trekking and doing cartwheels.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6TP-T9Jr3X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

While sharing the video, the actress wrote a caption that read, "2-4 Pahaad Mumbai mein ugaane ke liye kya karna padega ???"

Soon after the 'Stree ' actress shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Pahad be like... Mujhe nahi aana iss Mumbai k garmi mai."

Another user commented, "Mumbai mai pahad ugane ke lie Africa continent ko indian subcontinent se takrana padega Aur fir Mumbai mai Pahad aajaenge Your welcome."

"Omggg why so cute though," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year. Shraddha was last seen in the romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she was seen paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

