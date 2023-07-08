Shraddha Kapoor heads to MP's Chanderi for shoot of 'Stree 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : It's lights, camera and action time for Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha is all set to start shooting for 'Stree 2', which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

On Saturday, she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport before taking a flight to Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

She exuded elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwaar suit. Shraddha was also seen clicking pictures with fans.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee also features in the film.

The 'Stree 2' cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' will be released in August 2024.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film 'Bhediya' which was released in November last year. The makers of 'Bhediya' also announced the sequel of the film. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of 'Bhediya 2' and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement.

