Shraddha Kapoor hints 'Stree 2' with cameo in song 'Thumkeshwari' from Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya'

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya' unveiled the first song 'Thumkeshwari' on Friday.

Soon after the song was out, fans started speculating about 'Stree 2' on social media after watching actor Shraddha Kapoor's short cameo at the end of the music video.

Check out some of the fans' reactions:

Helmed by director Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Actor Kriti Sanon was seen in an item number 'Ao Kabhi Haveli Pe' in 'Stree'.

The official announcement of 'Stree 2' from the makers is still awaited.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'Bhediya' which received a positive response from the audience.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi "Twilight."

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing the screen space in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan which is slated to release on January 12, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Ganpath: Part 1' with Tiger Shroff.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor