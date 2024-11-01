Shraddha Kapoor: I love wearing sneakers

New Delhi, Nov 1 Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor can be called a sneaker head as she loves wearing the footwear in her day-to-day life.

Asked what she likes more – stilettos or sneakers, Shraddha told IANS: “If you're going to a party, then you end up wearing stilettos. But if you're going to a party, when you're going and wearing stilettos, but you're dancing a lot, you change into your sneakers. So I'm that person.”

“And but otherwise, day to day, I love wearing sneakers,” added the actress, who is the brand ambassador of sportswear label Asics.

Talking about her view on the rise of fitness culture in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting it too, the actress shared: “You know, I think all of us should be promoting a fitness culture or within ourselves and within spread it around our loved ones as well and encourage fitness because ultimately health is the ultimate wealth.”

“So it's very important, I believe, to lead a healthy and balanced life and to follow some kind of fitness routine. I think that, I mean, of course, it depends.”

The actress was in the National Capital for the launch of a new store of the brand. The 37-year-old actress said that her association has been amazing.

“I have been wearing Asics even before I became their brand ambassador and I think a partnership like that is more special when you genuinely believe in the brand and their philosophy of sound mind and sound body.”

“I don’t think anybody nails sports shoes the way it does. I know so many people who are also in my family and my friends circle who are crazy Asics fans and I am one of them.”

Talking about the actress, she made her acting debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration.

In the last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. Shraddha recently admitted to being in a relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner.

Looking forward, it is reported that Shraddha will be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”.

