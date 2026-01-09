Shraddha Kapoor jokes about ‘blocking’ those who don’t like 'dhoop', shares sun-kissed photos

Mumbai Jan 9 Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared sun-kissed pictures of herself on her social media, further joking that those who don't like the sunlight would be 'blocked.'

The actress looked radiant in the pictures and flaunted her no-makeup look. The photos appear to have been taken on the balcony of her luxurious Mumbai home. A glimpse of the vast sea can be seen reflected in the balcony door behind Shraddha.

Shraddha, sharing the photos on her social media account, wrote, “Kis kisko dhoop nahi pasand??? Aapko abhi block karti hoon.”

The Aashiqui actress often gives a sneak peek of her fun and simple lifestyle on her social media. Recently, Shraddha, who returned home after 16 days, was seen enjoying her homemade tea.

The actress had taken to her social media account to share a picture of a cup of tea and expressed how ‘nothing in the world beats home-made tea.’

She wrote, “Ghar ki chai jaisi koi cheez hi nahi hai,” with a red heart.

The actress is a complete foodie and often shares moments of her bingeing on lip-smacking delicacies on her social media account.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor will be returning to the screen with "Stree 3". The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

She has also been roped in for a biopic based on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and the forthcoming drama has been named "Eetha".

The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie, Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor