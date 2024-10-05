Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans in awe with her festive look for Navratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : As Navratri begins in full swing, Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into her Navratri celebrations.

The 'Stree' actress, who never fails to leave fans in awe with her love for traditional attire, took to her Instagram to post a compilation of videos and photos, showing her dressed in a stunning green suit.

To add a festive vibe, Shraddha chose the song 'Garba Ki Raat' as the background music for her post.

Along with the video, she shared a caption asking her fans, "Kaun kaun dhamaal ke mood mein hai???" (Who all are in the mood for fun???).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The post quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comment section.

One user wrote, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL," while another asked, "Navratri Kaise ja rahi aapki?" (How is your Navratri going?). A third fan added, "Shraddha ma'am, aapko Navratri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaen" (Many best wishes for Navratri, Shraddha ma'am).

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor