Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree 2' scores big at box office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' has opened with an impressive response from the audience at the Box Office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has raked in Rs 55.40 cr in India on Day 1 at the Box Office.

"#Stree2 CREATES HISTORY... When #Boxoffice speaks louder than words... #Stree2 defies *all* pre-release expectations and predictions... Opens to a FANTABULOUS START, emerging as the BIGGEST OPENER OF 2024 [#Hindi films]. #Stree2 *Day 1* biz is AHEAD of #Pathaan [Rs 55 cr], #Animal [Rs 54.75 cr], #KGF2 #Hindi [Rs 53.95 cr], #War [Rs 51.60 cr] and #TOH [Rs 50.75 cr]. #Stree2 has set new benchmarks for the horror-comedy genre... #Stree [first part] had collected Rs 60.39 cr in *Week 1*... #Stree2 has CROSSED that figure on *Day 1* + previews alone... Incredible, isn't it? Also, the much-hyped 'clash' with #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa never truly unfolded, as #Stree2 is ahead by leaps and bounds... Ahead at urban centres, unprecedented in mass pockets. Now, just imagine the potential of #Stree2 had it been a solo release. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr. Total: Rs 64.80 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh also wrote on X.

August 15 turned out to be a great day for Akshay Kumar's fans. On Independence Day, Khiladi Kumar not only came up with 'Khel Khel Mein' but also marked a special appearance in the horror-comedy 'Stree 2'.

'Stree 2' released in theatres on Thursday morning opening to positive reviews from critics and audience. Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Aactor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. So, as per the audience's reviews so far, 'Stree 2' is considered "full paisa vasool".

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

'Stree 2' faces box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'.

