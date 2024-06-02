Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she couldn't take selfies on this 'Shrunday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Shraddha Kapoor, who gives Sunday updates by sharing glimpses of her personal life, dropped throwback pictures from four days prior offering an explanation for her absence from the 'Shrunday' selfie tradition.

Shraddha on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to drop a couple of no-makeup selfies, showcasing her natural beauty in a pink-hued shirt.

Along with the pics the 'Stree' actress wrote a caption that read, "Kuch nahi vro ... 4 din pehle vaali selfies aaj daal di... Sunday mujhe aaj selfie kheenchne hi nahi de raha (Otter and Skull emojis) #Shrunday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7tgZdZpGmO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "She's the prettiest actress right now... U can't convince me otherwise".

Another commented, "lazy hone ka PhD kiya hai babudii ne."

"Sach sach batana bhagwan ji bi aapse skin care ke tips lete hai na," penned a third user.

Shraddha is often seen giving a peek into her daily personal and professional updates.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her driving the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica along Mumbai's new coastal road.

The video captured her enjoying the ride with a friend, highlighting the sleek interiors of her sports car as she accelerated.

She captioned the video stating, "Late night rides ka pyaar aur badh gaya..Naye coastal road ne toh dil jeet liya."

Just a few days back, the actress, shared a glimpse of her '7 course syllabus' on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7RXceVJ85q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 'Stree' actor posted pictures of her '7 course syllabus' which are sever different types of meals.

Shraddha looked gorgeous in an off-white coord set with open hair and minimal makeup. To beat the heat, she wore matching white sunglasses.

"Swipe to see my kinda 7 course syllabus", she captioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor