Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she is posting less on social media

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has finally shared the reason as to why she is not posting much on social media.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories section, where she posted a picture of herself studying. She is seen sitting on a table and reading a book.

“Isiliye post kam kar rahi hoon… (This is why I am posting less),” she wrote as the caption, without revealing what she is reading.

On January 21, Shraddha re-shared a picture posted by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on her Instagram story. The photograph seemed to be from a wedding.

For the caption, the actress made a reference from the film “Andaz Apna Apna,” where their father Shakti Kapoor played the role of the funny villain Crime Master Gogo.

She wrote as the caption: “Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche.”

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

Shakti’s lines as Gogo such as “Aaya hun, kuch toh leke jaunga. Khaandani chor hun main”, “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main” and “Suno suno duniya ke logon, sabse bada hai mister Gogo” are still popular amongst cinephiles.

Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

On the work front, the actress will reportedly star in the next installment of the “Dhoom” franchise alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she worked in the 2023 film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”.

