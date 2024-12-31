Shraddha Kapoor shares goofy pictures as she is all set to welcome New Year 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to welcome the New Year 2025 with adorable pictures of herself on social media.

On Tuesday, Shraddha posted some pictures on Instagram where she is looking cute in round glasses. She wore a black T-shirt paired with denim.

The 'Stree' actor asked her fans in the caption, "True or false??? Main aaj 11 baje so jaoongi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEP25JvIrv0/?img_index=4

Netizens bombarded the comment section with funny responses.

A fan wrote, "So jao warna sarkata a jae ga."

Another user commented, "Chalo shraddha ab agle saal milte hai...happy new year."

"Wo stree hai wo kuch bhi krskti hai.. jhooth bhi bolskti hai..., " a user wrote.

Earlier, Shraddha represented India at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

She turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the gala screening for the MENA premiere of the film We Live in Time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is basking in the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

It was released on August 15, alongside other big Hindi films such as 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle."#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Recently, at one of the media summits, Shraddha shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post 'Stree 2' success."Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself," she shared.

