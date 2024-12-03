Shraddha Kapoor shares special moments missed due to upload glitch

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a collection of special moments that almost went unnoticed due to a technical glitch.

In a recent post, the actress revealed a series of candid and heartfelt snapshots that failed to upload earlier. On Tuesday, Shraddha dropped her candid photos, some of which showed her posing with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other friends.

In the first photo, the ‘Stree’ star is seen sitting and smiling with her hands placed on her cheeks as she poses for the camera. In the subsequent posts, she is seen posing with her brother and friends.

For the caption, she wrote, “July'24 (This time upload properly).” She also shared a playful video of herself with Namrata.

A few days ago, Shraddha sent the internet into a frenzy by recreating the iconic "Tussi na jao" moment with her pet dog, Small. She posted a cute video featuring her puppy trying to stop her from leaving by tugging at her outfit. The dog was seen holding Shraddha’s yellow kurta in its mouth. The ‘Half-Girlfriend ‘actress shared this precious moment with her pet before heading to Delhi.

Shraddha referenced a famous line from the iconic film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in her caption, writing, “Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao,” echoing the memorable dialogue from the movie. The video was accompanied by the song “Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster horror comedy “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik. Released on August 15 this year, the film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, became an instant hit and was declared an all-time blockbuster.

The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with Akshay Kumar making a cameo and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special role.

