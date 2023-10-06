Shraddha Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the Mahadev betting app case today. The actor is expected to appear before the ED today (October 6) even as her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-star Ranbir Kapoor sought two weeks’ time to appear before the probe agency.

According to ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey, "Mahadev app is a betting portal and it is a case of money laundering. Raipur ED office started the probe and four people were arrested. As the probe proceeded further, the names of many people came to light, and we issued summons to a few people. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's name has also come up so we issued a summon under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he didn't appear today but through email, he requested one week time. We will see what needs to be done further".

As per the ANI news agency, Ranbir Kapoor had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app. In this case, ED also suspects several other A-lister celebrities and certain sports personalities who promoted the app.Yesterday, ED summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.Mahadev Online Book Betting app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs, and the laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.