Shraddha Walker Murder: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to heinous crime, says 'she should come back and cut him in 70 pieces

Director Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the brutal Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker and condemned it on his Twitter.RGV expressed his anger saying, Instead of resting in PEACE, she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 pieces." In another tweet, the director tweeted, "Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victims spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful."

Shraddha was allegedly killed by her live-in boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who chopped her body into 35 pieces, sources said. According to the latest updates, the Delhi Police will soon write to the 'Bumble' dating app seeking details of the profile of Aftab. Further investigation into the gruesome case revealed that the accused met a woman via Bumble after the murder and brought her to his house in Chattarpur while the remains were still stored in the refrigerator, the informed sources added. Investigators said that police teams were scanning his phone to get more details. "He was using her Instagram account to avoid any suspicion by her friends," an official said. on the basis of the deceased's father's complaint. Aftab was arrested on November 12 for killing Walker on May 18. He dumped the remains in Mehrauli forest area over a period of 18 days.