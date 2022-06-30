Shreya, Sam CS team up to deliver third single for 'Ramarao on Duty'

Hyderabad, June 30 Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's action thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' is done with its shooting and the movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 29th. As part of musical promotions, the movie's third single 'Naa Peru Seesa' will be released on July 2nd. Interim, promo of the song has been launched.

Post-production work is underway for the movie directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks.

The promo of this number has enthused music lovers and raised anticipation for the lyrical video. Sam CS rendered this song that has lyrics by Chandrabose. Shreya Ghoshal and Sam CS lent vocals for the song that featured Anveshi Jain who looks glamorous in the promo.

Based on real incidents, 'Ramarao On Duty' features two heroines, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role.

Sam CS rendered the soundtracks and first two songs of the movie enthused melody song lovers. The film's cinematography has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan; Praveen KL is the editor.

