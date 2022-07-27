Shreyas Talpade to play late former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Emergency'

Mumbai, July 27 Actor Shreyas Talpade will be seen stepping into the shoes of late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film 'Emergency', starring Kangana Ranaut.

In the film, Kangana will be seen playing former PM Indira Gandhi and actor Anupam Kher, the revolutionary leader J.P. Narayan. The makers have revealed Shreyas' look, who will be essaying the important role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has served three terms as the country's Prime Minister.

Talking about the actor joining the cast of the film, Kangana says: He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time."

"He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that, his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role."

Shreyas added: "Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world."

He shared that to portray him on screen is "not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility."

"I hope I live up to everybody's expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part. Kangana ma'am is one of the most versatile and finest actresses in the country. She has proved it time and again. But to see her direct a film first hand and to experience that magic first hand is simply outstanding."

He called Kangana a fantastic and magnificent director who is extremely clear in her vision and is completely sorted.

Manikarnika films presents Emergency which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

