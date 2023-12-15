Shreyas Talpade's family shares update on 'Iqbal' actor's health after heart attack

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and is currently recuperating in a Mumbai hospital. The actor underwent an angioplasty on the same day, as confirmed by an official from the medical facility, reported news agency PTI. The official shared an update on Mr. Talpade's health, stating, "He was brought to the hospital late last evening, and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU."

According to reports, Shreyas Talpade had returned home on Thursday after completing the shoot for his upcoming movie 'Welcome To The Jungle.' A family member of the actor mentioned that Shreyas Talpade is recovering well and requested privacy. "He is doing well. He is doing much better. We would request you to give us privacy," the family member stated, as quoted by PTI.

Renowned for his work in both Hindi and Marathi films, Shreyas Talpade is best known for his roles in movies like 'Iqbal,' 'Dor,' 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Welcome To Sajjanpur,' 'Housefull 2,' and Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' series. Talpade, who featured in the 2019 film 'Setters' and the critically acclaimed 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?,' has also made his mark as a producer of Marathi films, including 'Poshter Boyz.' His notable Marathi film credits encompass 'Baji,' 'Bayo,' 'Sanai Choughade,' 'Savarkhed Ek Gaon,' 'Pachadlela,' and 'Aapdi Thaapdi.' In addition, he lent his voice to Allu Arjun's character in the Hindi version of the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise.' Shreyas Talpade is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Emergency.'