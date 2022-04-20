Shriya Pilgaonkar attended court hearings to develop understanding of her 'Guilty Minds' character

Mumbai, April 20 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming legal drama series 'Guilty Minds', recently shared her process of approaching her character of Kashaf Quaze in the web show. She also revealed that she developed an instant bond with her character the moment she read her nuances.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said "I remember the first time the audition scenes for 'Guilty Minds' were sent to me and I read the name Kashaf Quaze, I felt instantly drawn to her. I felt like I knew her, I felt very curious to know her. I knew the kind of emotional range I would get to explore while portraying her."

She pointed out that "the process of portraying Kashaf was twofold". The first part of the process as per Shriya was about "being a lawyer". She added, "But for me, the starting point was to create an inner world for her, which I did along with Shefali. I feel like my director knows Kashaf better than Kashaf herself. So for me, I wanted to create her instincts."

She also mentioned that 'Kashaf' is a very private person. The actress said, "She doesn't express herself easily when she is in her private life but otherwise, she is very passionate. She mainly does public interest litigation and takes up cases she truly believes in. Kashaf operates a lot on empathy. She has a very strong understanding of right and wrong in terms of ethics as a lawyer."

While talking about getting into preparation for her lawyer aspect of the character, Shriya said "I spoke to a lot of my friends who are lawyers because it was important for me to understand their emotional approaches to the profession."

"I also visited the high court a couple of times as it was important to understand how natural and authentically different lawyers are. Eventually, I feel that lawyers are also performers so I thought that I need to be true to Kashaf and authentically bring that aspect out in the court", she concluded.

Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee, and Naved Farooqui, 'Guilty Minds' will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.

