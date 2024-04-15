Shriya reveals why she has an ‘exciting week’ ahead: A wrap, a release, an announcement

Mumbai, April 15 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said that the week is going to be an exciting one for her because she has a “wrap, a release, and an announcement” lined up.

The actress, who is the daughter of veteran stars Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, took to her Instagram stories on Monday, where she talked about her work life.

Shriya shared a picture from her vanity while she was getting her hair done. The focus of the image was her coffee mug, bearing the initial "S".

For the caption, she wrote: “A wrap, a release, and an announcement. It’s going to be an exciting week.”

The 34-year-old actress, who was last seen in the web-show 'Taaza Khabar' starring Bhuvan Bam, did not divulge any other details about the projects she was talking about in her Instagram stories.

Talking about her career, Shriya made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Ekulti Ek' in 2013. She made her Hindi debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Fan' in 2015.

She then went on to establish herself with webseries such as 'Mirzapur', 'Guilty Minds', and 'The Broken News'.

