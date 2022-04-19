Shruti Haasan is back on the sets of 'Mega 154'

Hyderabad, April 19 Shruti Haasan took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to announce that she is back on the sets of 'Mega 154' which is billed as a mass entertainer.

Posing in her gym attire, Shruti is seen all masked up, as she poses for a picture with the update on the film.

'Mega 154' is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Bobby and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. It stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi for the first time. Fans are excited about how the pair would create their chemistry on screen.

The film features music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, who has worked with Chiranjeevi on several chartbuster albums.

Shruti was last seen in 'Krack' starring Ravi Teja. She will be seen opposite Balakrishna in his upcoming movie directed by Gopichand Mallineni.

