Shruti Haasan records Telugu song for SS Rajamouli's 'Globe Trotter', pens heartfelt note for MM Keeravani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 : Actress Shruti Haasan lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming SS Rajamouli film titled 'Globe Trotter'. It stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan shared a couple of photos from her song recording session with the music composer MM Keeravani.

In one of the videos posted by the actress, Shruti Haasan was seen humming a song while MM Keeravani played the piano.

The star called it one of the most "special moments" of her life.

"It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir's musical. What a powerful track...LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that's what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song ... ! and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day." wrote Shruti Haasan.

The T Series shared the song on their YouTube handle, which featured Shruti Haasan recording the song in a recording studio.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film helmed by the 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli.

The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Priyanka Chopra is also playing a prominent role in the film.

