Shruti Haasan says 'It ain't new years without Appa hugs' as she poses with Kamal Haasan

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Shruti Haasan kicked off 2026 with some love from her father and legendary actor Kamal Haasan.

Shruti took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a collage of her photographs with dad Kamal Haasan.

The photos showed the 'Saalar' actress flaunting her infectious smile as she placed her hand on her father's shoulders, who is looking straight into the camera.

Shruti added the following text overlay on the picture, "It ain't new years without Appa hugs @ikamalhaasan (sic)", followed by a red heart and evil eye emojis.

The 'Premam' actress has been a constant cheerleader for her dad Kamal Haasan and never misses an opportunity to shower love on the veteran star.

As Kamal Haasan turned a year older back in November, Shruti wished her 'favourite human & incredible appa' with a heartfelt social media post.

Shruti wrote on her IG, "Happy birthday to my favourite human who also happens to be my incredible appa :)"

Thanking Kamal Haasan for being the 'most adorable daddy', she went on to write, "Thankyou for your words of wisdom that you impart with such ease and humour , Thankyou for being the most adorable daddy who still buys me my Favourite cookies and snacks yourself, the best person to sing with and talk music and movies and for being the one person who makes me laugh through everything...This birthday I wish for you to be all that you continue to dream to be … your magic your sparkle and your Gorgeous soul is without comparison in this universe .. happy happy to you @ikamalhaasan."

Recently, Shruti revealed that she learned more in 2025 than in the last ten years of her life.

“What a mad year it’s been! Life is truly an up-and-down roller coaster! I learned more in 2025 than I have in the last ten years! Phew! Thankful for the lessons, the love, and the light, and I can’t wait for 2026. Wishing you all the best of all your hearts’ desires—let’s rock and roll, baby!!!!,” her post read.

