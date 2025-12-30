Shruti Haasan says she ‘learned more in 2025 than in the last ten years’, calls 'life a roller-coaster'

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Shruti Haasan took to her social media to share a fun sneak peek into her eventful 2025, highlighting that the year taught her more than the past 10 years combined.

Shruti wrote, “What a mad year it’s been! Life is truly an up-and-down roller coaster! I learned more in 2025 than I have in the last ten years! Phew! Thankful for the lessons, the love, and the light, and I can’t wait for 2026. Wishing you all the best of all your hearts’ desires—let’s rock and roll, baby!!!!”

The actress shared a video montage featuring an umpteen number of glimpses from her fun and happening year.

From her birthday celebrations and her concerts to her performing in front of the legendary musician AR Rahman and enjoying life to the fullest, the actress shared glimpses of them all.

Shruti, a few weeks ago, had carved out some time for herself after months of work, as she headed off on a long-overdue vacation.

Shruti had taken to her social media account, where she shared a selfie onboard a flight. The actress looked extremely thrilled and happy and captioned it as, “Vacay time after ages and ages.”

On the professional front, Shruti was last seen in “Coolie,” where she essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film. The movie also starred the titans of Indian cinema, like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Coolie’ was officially announced in September 2023 under the tentative title ‘Thalaivar 171’ as it is Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead actor.

The actress will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.” The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor