Shruti Seth wishes husband Danish Aslam on 12th wedding anniversary

Actor Shruti Seth and filmmaker Danish Aslam completed 12 years of blissful marriage on Monday.

Marking the special occasion, Shruti took to Instagram and penned an adorable post for her hubby.

"It's been a minute and 12 years. Here's to loving, annoying, destroying, celebrating critiquing & accepting each other through the years. (and also not killing each other in our sleep)," she quipped.

Shruti and Danish got married in 2010. They are doting parents to daughter Alina.

"I'm a Muslim by birth and an atheist by choice; she's a Hindu by birth and a spiritualist by evolution. These were the two most singularly unimportant facts about each other when we fell in love. She claims the first time she spoke to me was when I was shouting on the set of 'Fanaa' where I was the First AD. She took the mike from my back pocket and reminded me it was there. At which point I started shouting into the mike. Obviously, this worked as some sort of a mating call because, within a day, we were texting each other with the frequency of a person desperately pressing refresh on the CoWIN app," Danish said in one of the interviews with India Love Project while talking about his relationship with Shruti.

Danish is known for directing projects like 'Break Ke Baad' and 'Flesh'. On the other hand, Shruti rose to fame with her role as Jia in 'Shararat'. She also starred in 'Fanaa', 'Bloody Brothers' and 'Rishta.Com' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor