Shubhangi Atre thanks Mumbai Police for 'safe' darshan of Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actress Shubhangi Atre, who has recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, has opened up about her experience, expressing gratefulness to Mumbai Police for the safe darshan amidst the massive crowd.

The actress, who is currently seen portraying the role of Angoori in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, took to Instagram, where she has one million followers and shared a string of pictures from her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai.

In the photos, we can see her wearing a blue and golden embroidered saree, paired with an orange coloured blouse. She has kept her hair open, and rounded off the look with jhumkas and sunglasses.

She is posing with an official of Mumbai Police. Another picture is that of a happy click featuring Shubhangi with the local people.

In the caption, she wrote: "Amidst of all the chaos and disorganisation, I would like to thank #mumbaipolice for the help and support at #laalbaghcharaja I am really grateful that they rescued me from the crowd and helped me with the darshan of bappa and dropped me safely to my Car #mumbaipolice #gratitude".

Recently, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actress Simran Budharup had a horrific experience at Lalbaughcha Raja, where she went with her mother. She revealed that the female bouncers had pushed them out during their darshan.

"My mother had taken out her phone to click my pictures by then my turn hadn’t come. When my turn came I had just bowed down and they pushed me like they push everyone else and around that time a male sevak snatched the phone from my mother’s hands she tried to retrieve it back and that is when he pushed her and I saw this and I went to him and I told him ‘you cannot behave like this with my mother’," Simran had told IANS.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shubhangi began her acting career in 2007, with a role of Palchhin in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. One of the longest running television shows of Star Plus, it starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

She was then seen in a lead role in 'Kasturi'. After that, she essayed a negative character in 'Havan'.

In 2013, Shubhangi replaced Shilpa Shinde in the sitcom 'Chidiya Ghar'.

She is currently starring in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' which is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. The show stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Vidisha Srivastava in the lead roles.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor