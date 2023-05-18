Shubman Gill aces 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' hook step of Hrithik Roshan in Spider-Man style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Shubman Gill is not only a great cricketer but also a good dancer.

On Thursday, he launched the Hindi, Punjabi trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' introducing the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.

At the event, he entertained the audience with his dancing skills.

Basically, one of the moderators asked Shubman to name his favourite actor. Without any second thought, the Indian batter immediately said Hrithik Roshan. He even praised his performance in 'Dhoom 2'.

He also grooved to Hrithik's 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' song and did the signature step in Spider-Man style.

The particular moment has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans in awe of him.

"Woaah..he dances well," a social media user commented.

"Hahahhaa... Hrithik will be impressed," another one wrote.

Shubman has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Excited about it, Shubhman said, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023.

Meanwhile, Shubman is busy playing for Gujrat Titans in the 16th edition of IPL. The team has already qualified for playoffs.

