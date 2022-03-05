Shweta Basu Prasad all set for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

Mumbai, March 5 She won the National Film Award at the age of 10 as a child artiste for her acting in the film 'Makdee' followed by a huge appreciation in the film 'Iqbal'.

Now, Shweta Basu Prasad is gearing up for Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film as well as more projects lined up, says more than being visible in every project, she seeks quality in every avenue.

In conversation with , Shweta said, "I have grown up around cinema, on set as well as in my home because both my parents are huge movie buffs. In my growing years since I observed and learned from veterans like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, I have understood the importance of doing quality work. So, now when with OTT I see so many projects in making, I would rather choose the one that has quality."

In recent times, she has appeared in the short film 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De' and web series like 'Ray', 'High', 'Hostages', films like 'Comedy Couple', 'Serious Men', 'The Tashkent Files', and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Asked about what keeps her busy now and she replied, "I am actually shooting for three web series that will soon be announced. Without an official announcement, I cannot really speak about them elaborately. I am also waiting for the release of Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film 'India Lockdown' that should be released this year."

'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

