Shweta Tiwari apologises for controversial bra remark: ‘It was completely misconstrued’

Shweta Tiwari recently courted controversy after she said in an interview 'God is taking my bra size'. The actress was promoting her upcoming web show, Show Stopper, in Bhopal when she made this controversial remark. Now the former Bigg Boss winner has apologized for her remarks. In her statement, Shweta said, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see.”

Calling herself a ‘staunch believer’, the Bigg Boss 4 winner apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments. “As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people,” Shweta Tiwari’s statement read.Shweta's upcoming web show, Show Stopper, is based on the fashion world. The actress will be seen in the web series with Sourabh Raaj Jain and Digangana Suryavanshi.adhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra even asked the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate the matter. “I have seen and heard Shweta Tiwari’s statement. I have instructed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report to me soon,” he was quoted as saying.