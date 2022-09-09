Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil to share screen space after two decades

Mumbai, Sep 9 Over twenty years after they were seen together in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kaya', actors Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil are all set to share screen space once again in the upcoming how 'Main Hoon Aparajita.'

The two were also seen in the fantasy show 'Naaginn in 2007'

Talking about her character, Shweta said: "I am very excited to play the character of Aparajita as she's a happy-go-lucky woman who always knows her way to deal with tough situations in life."

"The show and its narrative is also thought-provoking and I am sure each and every person will be able to relate with my character and her struggle. It is a raw and powerful part, which I am truly looking forward to."

Shweta is excited to reunite with Manav after nearly 20 years.

She added: "I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other."

The show will follow the heartwarming journey of Aparajita, a doting mother of three, who is preparing them for the roller coaster ride called life.

Manav will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man, who wants it all in his life. Coming from a wealthy family, he has a flourishing business and though he has very few words to express himself, he always displays solid emotions and conveys his thoughts in precise hard-hitting words.

Manav said: "In fact, the best part is that my character has several layers, which will unfold over the course of the show. It is quite different from any character I've played till now, and I feel the intensity of this character requires me to portray an array of emotions, which has been equally interesting and challenging for me.

"I am equally thrilled about reuniting with Shweta Tiwari."

Set in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Aparajita finds herself in a complicated relationship with her former husband Akshay. What's more is that she often finds herself under the societal scanner.

'Main Hoon Aparajita' is starting from September 27 on Zee TV.

