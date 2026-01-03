Siddhant Chaturvedi expresses his wish to work with Pratibha Ranta on something 'original'

Mumbai, Jan 3 Amidst the rumors that actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta are in talks for the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu hit "Dear Comrade", the 'Dhadak 2' actor cleared the air, saying that although he would love to work with the 'Laapataa Ladies' actress, he would do so on something original.

Shutting down the rumour mills, Siddhant took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and wrote, "Just to clarify guys - This isn’t true (sic).”

He made it clear that at the moment, he wishes to stay away from remakes.

“No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you,” he shared.

However, Siddhant added that he would love to collaborate with Pratibha, but on something original.

His post further read, “Anyhow I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward.”

Additionally, Pratibha also urged all to wait for an official announcement and refrain from spreading such unverified information.

The 'Heeramandi' actress penned on her Instagram Stories, “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement."

Claiming that she has been subjected to such false speculations in the past as well, Pratibha added, "This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion. I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter.”

Written and directed by Bharat Kamma, "Dear Comrade" features VD and Rashmika as the lead.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the project turned out to be a box office success and enjoys a loyal fan base amidst movie buffs even after so many years of release.

