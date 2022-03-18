Siddhant Chaturvedi gives glimpse into his Holi celebrations on 'Yudhra' film set

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Friday gave a glimpse into his celebrations at the set of his upcoming film 'Yudhra'.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddhant shared a quirky clip in which he could be seen playing Holi with the cast and crew of 'Yudhra'.

"Happy crew, happy holi," Siddhant wrote alongside the video.

For the unversed, 'Yudhra' stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.

Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

( With inputs from ANI )

