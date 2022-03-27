Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he was extremely nervous before his ramp walk with Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made heads turns by walking the ramp with debutant Shanaya Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

The two turned showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra and wore stylish outfits from his new collection 'Diffuse'.

Shanaya was seen wearing a well-fitted gown with cut-out detailing. The multi-colored dress had sequins all over adding to the dazzling vibe of the show. Siddhant donned a long coat and pants.

Opening up about his ramp walk, Siddhanth revealed that he was extremely nervous before hitting the runway.

He said, "I honestly couldn't have imagined a better debut runway as a showstopper. I remember being really nervous before the walk, but as soon as the trench coat went on and the music started, it felt absolutely surreal."

He added, "Once I was on stage, I connected with the music, the rap and just started vibing out with the crowd and the audience. The second, Manish approached me for the show, I knew I had to take it up. My debut on the ramp is with one of the best and I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Siddhant is currently busy shooting with Ananya Panday for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Adarsh Gourav is also a part of the upcoming film.

( With inputs from ANI )

